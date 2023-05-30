Clootrack Launches ProbeTrack for Market Researchers

Clootrack, a customer experience analytics platform provider, today launched ProbeTrack, an artificial intelligence-based solution for market researchers to analyze and derive insights from in-depth interviews.

Featuring generative AI, the latest addition to Clootrack's platform enables analysis of large volumes of free-flowing, in-depth interview data in minutes.

"We're thrilled to launch ProbeTrack as it marks a significant milestone in Clootrack's mission to empower market researchers through AI innovation. ProbeTrack is a testament to the transformative power of Generative AI, enabling research professionals to significantly reduce the time spent on analysis while enhancing the depth and quality of insights they derive from [in-depth interviews]," said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack, in a statement.