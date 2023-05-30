WPP Partners with NVIDIA on Generative AI-Enabled Content Engine for Advertising

NVIDIA and WPP have partnered to develop a 3D content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse and generative artificial intelligence.

The new content creation platform has at its foundation Omniverse Cloud, a platform for connecting 3D tools and developing and operating industrial digitalization applications. This allows WPP to connect its product-design data from software such as Adobe's Substance 3D tools for 3D and immersive content creation, plus computer-aided design tools to create photoreal digital twins of client products.

WPP uses generative AI and content from partners such as Adobe and Getty Images so its designers can create images from text prompts and bring them into scenes. This includes Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, and exclusive visual content from Getty Images created using NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for custom generative AI models for visual design.

With the final scenes, creative teams can render large volumes of 2D images and videos for classic advertising or publish interactive 3D product configurators to NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network, a worldwide, graphics streaming network, for consumers to experience on any web device.