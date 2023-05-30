WPP Partners with NVIDIA on Generative AI-Enabled Content Engine for Advertising
NVIDIA and WPP have partnered to develop a 3D content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse and generative artificial intelligence.
The new content creation platform has at its foundation Omniverse Cloud, a platform for connecting 3D tools and developing and operating industrial digitalization applications. This allows WPP to connect its product-design data from software such as Adobe's Substance 3D tools for 3D and immersive content creation, plus computer-aided design tools to create photoreal digital twins of client products.
WPP uses generative AI and content from partners such as Adobe and Getty Images so its designers can create images from text prompts and bring them into scenes. This includes Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, and exclusive visual content from Getty Images created using NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for custom generative AI models for visual design.
With the final scenes, creative teams can render large volumes of 2D images and videos for classic advertising or publish interactive 3D product configurators to NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network, a worldwide, graphics streaming network, for consumers to experience on any web device.
"The world's industries, including the $700 billion digital advertising industry, are racing to realize the benefits of AI," NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. "With Omniverse Cloud and generative AI tools, WPP is giving brands the ability to build and deploy product experiences and compelling content at a level of realism and scale never possible before."
"Generative AI is changing the world of marketing at incredible speed," said Mark Read, CEO of WPP, in a statement. "Our partnership with NVIDIA gives WPP a unique competitive advantage through an AI solution that is available to clients nowhere else in the market today. This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use and cements WPP's position as the industry leader in the creative application of AI for the world's top brands."
