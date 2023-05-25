monday.com Integrates Sales CRM with Microsoft Teams
monday.com has launched monday sales CRM for Microsoft Teams.
Built on top of monday.com's Work OS, monday sales CRM allows teams to manage their entire sales cycle and customer data in one place. By embedding monday sales CRM into Teams, customers can do the following:
- Create a collaborative sales environment: Stay organized with teams and channels; schedule and conduct meetings; share and access files; and add apps to bring tools into Teams.
- Bring the entire organization into sales with access to crucial sales data and revenue projections within Teams.
- Find all important information, including details on leads, contacts, pipelines, and deals, within Teams.
- Update CRM information directly from Teams during stand-ups to maintain alignment.
- Create clear workflows and processes across departments.
- Automatically notify and update other departments when it's time for them to get involved.
"On average, information workers switch between 10 apps up to 25 times a day," said Michal Lupu, head of product growth at monday.com, in a statement. "When work is siloed, organizations are forced to run their businesses within the limitations of the software given vs. making the software work for them. By integrating monday sales CRM into Microsoft Teams, we're ensuring sales reps are in the best position to succeed in every interaction."
"Companies like monday.com help unlock a variety of opportunities to enhance productivity and collaboration on Microsoft Teams," said Uriel Rootshtain, director field and partner, modern work at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with monday.com to allow business owners and sales teams to work more efficiently and transparently than ever."