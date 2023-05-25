monday.com Integrates Sales CRM with Microsoft Teams

monday.com has launched monday sales CRM for Microsoft Teams.

Built on top of monday.com's Work OS, monday sales CRM allows teams to manage their entire sales cycle and customer data in one place. By embedding monday sales CRM into Teams, customers can do the following:

"On average, information workers switch between 10 apps up to 25 times a day," said Michal Lupu, head of product growth at monday.com, in a statement. "When work is siloed, organizations are forced to run their businesses within the limitations of the software given vs. making the software work for them. By integrating monday sales CRM into Microsoft Teams, we're ensuring sales reps are in the best position to succeed in every interaction."

"Companies like monday.com help unlock a variety of opportunities to enhance productivity and collaboration on Microsoft Teams," said Uriel Rootshtain, director field and partner, modern work at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with monday.com to allow business owners and sales teams to work more efficiently and transparently than ever."