Qualtrics Launches Front-Line Care Solutions

Qualtrics has launched Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist (RTAA), Automated Call Summaries (ACS), and Frontline Team Assist for contact center operations.

Real-Time Agent Assist uses artificial intelligence to analyze customer needs and emotions and then deliver real-time coaching so contact center agents can take the best next step for customers.

Automated Call Summaries instantly creates comprehensive summaries after each customer call. In seconds, agents and their managers can see how long the call lasted, why the customer called, how the agent responded, and offers that were provided to remedy the customer's issue.

Frontline Team Assist enables managers to review agent performance and provide targeted coaching using service quality evaluations and Qualtrics AI and natural language understanding (NLU). It also provides access to Qualtrics Frontline Agent Coaching, a self-coaching solution that puts personalized insights in agents' hands, provides positive reinforcement from customers, and empowers agents to identify opportunities for their own development.