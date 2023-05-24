JRNI and Emplifi Partner for Live Video Shopping

JRNI, a provider of customer engagement solutions for scheduling appointments, events, and queuing, is partnering with Emplifi, providers of a customer engagement platform with retail capabilities across social marketing, commerce, and customer care, to help companies offer one-to-one live shopping experiences.

By integrating JRNI's Appointment Scheduling functionality into Emplifi's Live Advisor, companies will be able to engage in personalized shopping with their customers based on hyper-personalized scheduling considerations and customer preferences.