JRNI and Emplifi Partner for Live Video Shopping
JRNI, a provider of customer engagement solutions for scheduling appointments, events, and queuing, is partnering with Emplifi, providers of a customer engagement platform with retail capabilities across social marketing, commerce, and customer care, to help companies offer one-to-one live shopping experiences.
By integrating JRNI's Appointment Scheduling functionality into Emplifi's Live Advisor, companies will be able to engage in personalized shopping with their customers based on hyper-personalized scheduling considerations and customer preferences.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with a company that shares our values of providing outstanding customer experiences," said Philip Meer, CEO of JRNI, in a statement. "We know retail customers who pre-book appointments tend to spend seven to eight times more as compared to walk-in shoppers. Personalized service is especially important for luxury purchases. The beauty of the JRNI and Emplifi partnership is that it adds a level of convenience to a white-glove shopping experience, increasing customer satisfaction, employee efficiency, overall engagements, and ultimately, revenue."
"Both Emplifi and JRNI understand the importance of human connections in the purchasing experience," said Vijayanta Gupta, chief growth officer at Emplifi, in a statement. "The modern consumer expects brands to meet them where they are, whether that's in store or at home. By combining the power of Emplifi's Live Advisor live video capabilities with JRNI's Enterprise Appointment Scheduling capabilities, customers will be able to quickly and easily schedule their live shopping appointments. Brands will also be able to gather valuable insights from their live shopping engagements via JRNI's Analytics, giving them the tools they need to provide better experiences at scale."