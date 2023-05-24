Cloudinary Launches Advanced Video Capabilities

Cloudinary, providers of an image and video platform for marketers, has added advanced video capabilities that enable companies to create and deliver videos at scale. Cloudinary's new capabilities for video are available via application programming interfaces and include video generation, video cropping, adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, and analytics.

Cloudinary's new video capabilities enable companies to do the following:

Create video at scale: New Video Generation feature allows companies to generate videos using existing assets, colors, and text; generate video-like effects from static images; or create video previews.

Adapt for mobile using AI: Cloudinary's AI Video Cropping feature automatically optimizes size, aspect ratio, and focus based on desired objects in the video.

Ensure flawless viewing experience: Cloudinary's on-the-fly Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABR) enables fast-loading, high-quality video experiences by adapting the video codec, resolution, and bitrate of a video based on end users device and internet connectivity.

Convert customers with interactivity: With Cloudinary's Interactive Video functionality, companies can add relevant interactivity, such as shoppable links, throughout their videos.

Get data-driven insights: Cloudinary's Video Analytics helps companies get deeper engagement insights about which videos are most popular, which content resonates the most, and where audiences originate.