YouAppi and Xsolla Partner to Help Mobile Game Developers Grow Their Businesses
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has partnered with YouAppi, a mobile marketing platform, to help game developers and publishers with retargeting campaigns, drive more players to web shops, and grow revenue.
The goal of the partnership is to increase the average purchase amount, the number of repeated purchases, and re-engage with consumers who have not recently played the game.
"Today, we're proud to announce a game-changing alliance between Xsolla and YouAppi, the leading mobile marketing platform for brands seeking exponential growth," said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla, in a statement. "Our joint mission is to revolutionize how video game developers and publishers engage with mobile app users, optimizing retention, retargeting, and re-engagement strategies. By synergizing our efforts, we're amplifying the strengths of Xsolla Web Shop, which already excels in boosting average purchase amounts, repeat purchases, and transitioning traffic from mobile to web."
"The Xsolla and YouAppi partnership is a powerful combination. Xsolla's understanding of increasing user monetization through its Web Shop uniquely complements YouAppi's ability to increase user retention through mobile app retargeting," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO of YouAppi, in a statement. "This will be an industry-leading collaboration."