YouAppi and Xsolla Partner to Help Mobile Game Developers Grow Their Businesses

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has partnered with YouAppi, a mobile marketing platform, to help game developers and publishers with retargeting campaigns, drive more players to web shops, and grow revenue.

The goal of the partnership is to increase the average purchase amount, the number of repeated purchases, and re-engage with consumers who have not recently played the game.