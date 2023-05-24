Sprinklr Launches AI+

Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, has launched Sprinklr AI+, which unifies artificial intelligence from Sprinklr with OpenAI's generative AI.

Sprinklr AI+ allows companies to combine unstructured, CX data from more than 30 digital channels, including social platforms, messaging platforms, and millions of publicly available news, blog, and review sites, with generative AI to create content, improve feedback and assistance, and identify insights and subsequent actions. Sprinklr AI+ incorporates generative AI powered from OpenAI.

"We have seen massive demand for generative AI capabilities to improve customer service and employee efficiency. Sprinklr AI+ brings this transformational technology to customer experience at the enterprise level and has the potential to revolutionize the front office for our global customers," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh in a statement. "For us, this is the next evolution of our AI journey to help our customers work better, faster, and more cost effectively, while preserving the level of governance, compliance, and data privacy that the most iconic brands in the world require."

Sprinklr AI+ leverages more than 1,250 industry-specific AI models, spanning more than 100 languages and 150 countries, to process petabytes of unstructured text, audio, video, images, metrics, and time series data to extract structured insights.

With generative AI from OpenAI, Sprinklr customers can tap into new features across the following four Sprinklr product suites: