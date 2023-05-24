Sprinklr Launches AI+
Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, has launched Sprinklr AI+, which unifies artificial intelligence from Sprinklr with OpenAI's generative AI.
Sprinklr AI+ allows companies to combine unstructured, CX data from more than 30 digital channels, including social platforms, messaging platforms, and millions of publicly available news, blog, and review sites, with generative AI to create content, improve feedback and assistance, and identify insights and subsequent actions. Sprinklr AI+ incorporates generative AI powered from OpenAI.
"We have seen massive demand for generative AI capabilities to improve customer service and employee efficiency. Sprinklr AI+ brings this transformational technology to customer experience at the enterprise level and has the potential to revolutionize the front office for our global customers," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh in a statement. "For us, this is the next evolution of our AI journey to help our customers work better, faster, and more cost effectively, while preserving the level of governance, compliance, and data privacy that the most iconic brands in the world require."
Sprinklr AI+ leverages more than 1,250 industry-specific AI models, spanning more than 100 languages and 150 countries, to process petabytes of unstructured text, audio, video, images, metrics, and time series data to extract structured insights.
With generative AI from OpenAI, Sprinklr customers can tap into new features across the following four Sprinklr product suites:
- Sprinklr Service: With Sprinklr AI+, companies can leverage generative AI features like summarization, call notes automation, reply assistance, the ability to automatically extract answers from the knowledge base directly within the platform, quality scoring, sentiment analysis, and improve conversational AI bots, chat platforms, and knowledge bases with generative AI for writing, translation, summarization, and more.
- Sprinklr Insights: Sprinklr's AI-powered research platform increases the speed from data to insight to action with generative AI. Topic and keyword creation with support from generative AI helps customers find the right information. Article paraphraser and message summary capabilities provide at-a-glance overviews of detailed articles and content for review and action from marketing and communications teams.
- Sprinklr Marketing: Sprinklr AI+ delivers generative AI-powered suggestions to help build marketing campaigns, including the ability to create tone, voice, and visual style guidelines. Sprinklr customers can also tap generative AI within to assist in brainstorming ideas, personas, calls to action, and creating and refining social content.
- Sprinklr Social: Sprinklr AI+ includes publishing, engagement, and reporting tools integrated with OpenAI's generative AI models to help enterprise social media teams create content.