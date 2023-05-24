Hootsuite Releases an Enhanced Inbox for Digital Marketers

Hootsuite today unveiled its latest and enhanced social media tool, Inbox.

Inbox encourages efficient collaboration among internal teams and offers a suite of features to streamline responses and speed up service. It provides a centralized platform for social media marketers to manage all DMs, with new embedded functionalities for responding to inquiries.

Inbox equips Hootsuite users to do the following:

Manage conversations in one place with one centralized inbox for all public, private, organic and dark post conversations across social channels.

Collaborate with multiple teams/departments by using message routing to assign responses to the right individuals and teams.

Speed up response times, simplify, and automate service with saved replies, autoresponders, and auto-prioritization of messages based on service-level agreements and response times.

Connect to existing CRM, chatbot, and customer intelligence platforms.

Get insights into performance.

Add customer satisfaction surveys in customers' languages based on business rules.

Monitor potential crises by tagging, searching and setting up alerts to monitor conversations and catch potential crises before they occur.

Keep the conversation going on the move by viewing, filtering, assigning and replying to conversations with Hootsuite's mobile app.

Combine social profiles across social channels and networks.

Enable automatic language detection to trigger auto responders and automatically route conversations to teams with specific language skills.