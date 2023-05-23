Versium Launches Data Prep Solution

Versium, a data technology company, today launched Data Prep, a solution that empowers marketers to fix massive amounts of data at scale.

Versium's Data Prep diagnoses large volumes of data and automatically fixes errors, such as missing fields, inconsistent formatting, typos and more, preparing data for further enrichment or even artificial intelligence models, greatly increasing the ability to reach target audiences across all channels. Data Prep uses AI to parse identity data, such as location, job titles and names, to ensure consistency across large volumes of data.

"Data, especially first-party data, is everything in today's digital landscape with the rise of AI. But there are myriad scenarios where bad data can be captured or entered, and we know that dirty data in translates to dirty data out," said Kevin Marcus, co-founder and chief technology officer of Versium, in a statement. "Data Prep empowers anyone to automate the data cleansing process–the first step in the data journey for most marketers looking to unlock better insights or implement AI in their marketing strategies. Data Prep can be accessed through our REACH UI or directly integrated into your own data pipelines through our APIs."

"Versium knows data. With more than 10 years of helping marketers effectively use data to better understand and reach their target audience, we are expanding our suite of solutions to help our customers fix all the problems in their data," said Chris Matty, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Versium, in a statement. "Data Prep is the culmination of years of customer feedback on issues with their data quality. We saw a huge opportunity for them to increase their revenue just by fixing issues in their data, even before using any of our other data tools. Now, marketers can cleanse, enrich, and activate their data all from our single, easy-to-use platform."