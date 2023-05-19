Infobip Adds Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing Integration
Global cloud communications platform provider Infobi has integrated its SMS channels into Microsoft Dynamics 365's marketing platform, enabling Dynamics 365 users to send and receive text messages for real-time marketing.
With this integration, businesses can respond to customer actions in real time, send hyper-personalized messages, and connect with customers on the channels they use most.
"Whether for sales, support, or marketing, customers increasingly want to engage a business or brand over their preferred channels. For many, that means sending and receiving personalized text messages. That's why we've enhanced our collaboration with Microsoft with our native SMS integration. In doing so, we're helping enterprises meet their customers where they are and benefit from better customer loyalty and higher sales," said Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, in a statement.
"Infobip adds value to Microsoft 365 Dynamics Marketing with its omnichannel communications solutions. Now, through our SMS integration with Infobip, businesses and brands using our platform can build and deliver real-time customer experiences including marketing campaigns over SMS, helping meet their customers where they are most likely to engage," Jim Nakashima, head of product management for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing, said in a statement.
