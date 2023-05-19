Infogain NAVIK Sales and NAVIK Marketing Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Infogain, a provider of digital platform and software engineering services, has made three of its NAVIK artificial intelligence-powered business solutions available on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure, Microsoft's cloud platform.

Infogain's NAVIK is an AI platform that addresses AI solution needs, including data infrastructure, data engineering, and data analytics. NAVIK's modular components include data integration repositories and pipeline scripts, a library of algorithms built on machine learning models, and pre-built user components.

The following three NAVIK solutions are now available on Azure:

ASK NAVIK powered by OpenAI on Azure, a generative AI solution with models that are trained on clients' business data. ASK NAVIK combines OpenAI's large language models and Azure's enterprise and supercomputing capabilities into clients' data estates.

Infogain NAVIK Sales AI, a platform that generates sales efficiency and uncovers new monetization strategies.

Infogain NAVIK Marketing AI, a platform for B2C campaign automation and hyper-personalization.