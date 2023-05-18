NetBase Quid Adds ChatGPT-Enabled Search

NetBase Quid, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered consumer and market intelligence, has introduced ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities, leveraging OpenAI's natural language processing tool to automate repetitive tasks.

NetBase Quid's ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities bring together NetBase Quid's real-time data with ChatGPT's generative AI capabilities.

"NetBase Quid is an innovator in language model, NLP, and other AI technologies, and we believe that the integration of ChatGPT with large volumes of data can solve real business problems and create substantial opportunities to advance consumer and market intelligence," said Lei Li, chief technology officer and executive vice president of NetBase Quid, in a statement. "We are integrating ChatGPT into every part of our product suite to empower productivity and grow our users' capabilities with a unique glass box vs. black box AI model, which provides greater transparency for users."