Smartling Introduces Smartling Translate

Smartling today launched Smartling Translate, a translation portal for on-brand machine translations into hundreds of languages using Smartling's LanguageAI platform.

Smartling Translate can translate documents and text, allowing users to copy and paste text or drag and drop files up to 200 megabytes. Powered by Smartling's artificial intelligence-based Neural-Machine Translation Hub, Smartling Translate produces translations based on language pair, content complexity, term bases, machine translation engines, a customer's translation memory, and optional GPT-enabled enhancements, ensuring on-brand translations based on each customer's brand voice, style, and terminology.

Smartling Translate's AI algorithms select the most appropriate machine translation engine among multiple options for the user's specific use case based on content type and into which languages they're translating. Customers can use existing assets, such as a glossary and translation memory, to customize their machine translation.