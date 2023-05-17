Gainsight Debuts Generative AI Customer Success Capabilities
Gainsight, a customer success platform provider, today at its Pulse user conference in San Francisco released several generative artificial intelligence features for customer success professionals as part of its Horizon AI feature set.
Gainsight's latest release expands the focus of Horizon to encompass generative capabilities and includes the following:
- Customer Cheat Sheet, which generates a narrative customer summary that includes key customer metrics, strategic priorities, a prioritized list of product requests, recent escalations, open tickets, executive changes, and more.
- Survey Takeaways, which generates a list of the key themes running through survey responses by analyzing large amounts of survey data.
- Smart Search, which uses natural language queries to find the right information and suggest the right action.
- Setup Assist to help users build onboarding plans, success plans, customer goals, email engagements, reports, dashboards, and other customer journey components via interactive chat.
"Generative AI is incredibly powerful and a transformational business tool," said Karl Rumelhart, Gainsight's president for products, technology, and global operations, in a statement. "Horizon AI's generative capabilities can now help customer success teams take action on the insights buried within data and work more efficiently at scale. This represents a huge step forward in the power of the platform and will help our customers meet current market needs by giving them the ability to do more with less."