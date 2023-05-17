Braze Updates Its Marketing Suite

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched a suite of productivity features to help marketers sync audiences across additional social and online advertising platforms, customize messages across channels, streamline review and approval processes, and engage with consumers in more personalized ways.

"Marketing professionals are facing a dynamic environment with increasing customer acquisition costs, a shifting data ecosystem, and leaps in technology due to artificial intelligence," said Kevin Wang, chief product officer of Braze, in a statement. "Marketers need solutions that allow them to experiment faster to optimize how they reach, engage, and convert customers across owned and paid channels in order to drive business outcomes. These productivity features supercharge Braze, enabling brands to more easily create seamless and personalized experiences that customers expect across channels."

One of the products affected is Braze Audience Sync, which allows marketing teams to reduce paid media waste and enhance ROI by dynamically including or excluding audiences from paid ad campaigns. With immediate access to TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest, companies can target customers with relevant ads and suppress ads once a customer converts.

Other new productivity features in Braze include the following: