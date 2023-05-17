Holder Launches Automation Builder

Holder, a CRM and marketing automation platform provider, today launched Holder Automation Builder, which integrates web2 and web3 data and marketing channels in a cohesive marketing automation suite.

Holder's automation suite helps companies launch personalized, omnichannel customer journeys triggered by real-time events on the blockchain. Some of the campaigns Holder customers are already running include community onboarding, welcome campaigns, win-back campaigns, community engagement, repeat purchases, and post-event experiences.

"In the past, you needed a developer to access and use blockchain data, but we are putting that power directly in the hands of the marketer. Brands building in web3 have been living with antiquated tools and have had no way to communicate directly to their customers until now," said Drew Beechler, co-founder and CEO of Holder, in a statement. "Holder combines the sophistication and data-driven capabilities in digital marketing with the ethos and culture of web3 into a single unified marketing suite. Automation Builder is the glue across our existing products that saves marketers countless hours and drives incremental revenue."