Persado Launches Dynamic Motivation

Persado has launched Dynamic Motivation, a generative artificial intelligence marketing solution that generates words and phrases personalized in real time for every online shopper.

Persado Dynamic Motivation leverages anonymized web session data combined with Persado's knowledge base of enterprise marketing language and automated decisioning to dynamically deliver the best words and phrases that motivate each customer.

"Our checkout page historically had matter-of-fact copy asking for delivery address, payment, etc. We experimented with Persado to see if speaking to the customer with more emotive and conversational language, like a store associate would use, would win, and we found, yes it did win," said Kathleen Jiang, content optimization program manager at Tapestry, in a statement. "We usually see impressive lift in conversion rates and decreases in cart abandon rates. We've even identified winning messaging for the Post-Purchase Thank You Page where shoppers are encouraged to make a subsequent purchase. These path-to-purchase campaigns are a great example of how we share learnings and scale optimized content."

Persado Dynamic Motivation helps companies do the following:

Transform static online cart experiences into personalized paths to purchase;

Present the best-performing words and phrases to each individual based on web session and/or first-party data; and

Serve the most impactful content, at the right time, during a customer's journey.

Beyond the online cart, Persado can apply Dynamic Motivation across the digital journey, including landing pages, website banners and buttons, email, and other uses.

Persado Motivation AI uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning transformer models to understand intent and create emotion-informed messages to motivate individuals to take action. It is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 150 million U.S. consumers, reflecting more than 800,000 structured experiments to measure and refine language, emotional response, and engagement.