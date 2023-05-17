Messagepoint Updates MARCIE with Generative AI for Customer Communications

Messagepoint has launched MARCIE, an artificial intelligence-powered content generation solution for customer communications.

Leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-4, this new release augments Messagepoint's AI engine, MARCIE (Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine), to enhance its Assisted Authoring capabilities with content rewrite suggestions that align communications with desired reading levels, sentiment, and length.

"Carrying on Messagepoint's culture of innovation, we are proud to be the first to offer generative AI within the CCM space," said Steve Biancaniello, founder and CEO of Messagepoint, in a statement. "We recognize that the important and sensitive nature of these customer communications means content generation must be carefully managed and controlled. Our team of AI experts has implemented carefully designed controls and prompts to harness ChatGPT and GPT-4 for enterprise-grade applications, while ultimately leaving the final decision up to the humans in charge."

Messagepoint's Assisted Authoring capability leverages MARCIE to detect the reading level, sentiment, and brand alignment of text. This is evaluated and available at both the content object level for an individual communication and via a dashboard that looks across the corpus of communications. The integration with ChatGPT and GPT-4 makes it possible to offer rewritten content that aligns with organizational standards. Messagepoint users can also receive recommendations for content adjusted to meet a specified length while preserving its intended meaning, accelerating the reuse, migration and re-platforming of content.