Insightly Releases Modern CRM Checklist

Insightly today released the Insightly Modern CRM Checklist to help businesses evaluate their software platforms.

The Insightly Modern CRM Checklist helps businesses evaluate and understand how CRM software should evolve with the changing needs of customers and asks about features, including mobile access, implementation, customization, cost, security, and more.

"Many companies are still using outdated CRM systems and are overpaying for them yet still not getting what they need. This hinders their ability to drive growth or to provide superior customer experiences," said Anthony Smith, CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "Insightly's Modern CRM Checklist is designed to help businesses identify key capabilities that are missing from their software and are needed to stay competitive."