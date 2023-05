Qlik Acquires Talend

Qlik has acquired Talend, combining its data integration with Talend's data transformation, quality, and governance capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Qlik, together with Talend, will bring significant benefits to customers, including expanded product offerings, enhanced support and services, and increased investments in innovation and R&D," said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik, in a statement. "Qlik's broad expertise in data integration, analytics, AI, and machine learning, combined with Talend's data integration and data quality solutions, will provide customers the most comprehensive solution in the industry."