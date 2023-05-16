Paytronix Integrates with Square
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement technology for restaurants and convenience stores, has integrated with Square, enabling anyone using a Square point-of-sale (POS) platform, including Square for Restaurants, to incorporate Paytronix Online Ordering and Loyalty programs directly from the Square App Marketplace.
"Online ordering is now a key part of the restaurant guest engagement ecosystem, and it needs to work perfectly throughout the tech stack," said Dan Murphy, vice president of strategic partnerships at Paytronix, in a statement. "Brands must align all components of their digital guest engagement platform, and this integration of Paytronix with Square makes life easier for restaurants standardizing on the Square for Restaurants ecosystem."
Benefits of the Square integration with Paytronix include the following:
- Customization of the first-party ordering experience so guests have the same experience on site and on their mobile device.
- Feeding orders directly from Paytronix Online Ordering to the Square POS and Kitchen Display System.
- Aggregation and control of the third-party ordering channel, synching menus across all platforms and injecting orders directly into the Square POS and KDS.
- Full integration with Paytronix Loyalty for purchase insights to build tailored offers.
"Square's integration with Paytronix is about keeping guests coming back with loyalty-driven engagement right at the point of sale combined with purchase insights and tailored offers designed to increase visits and revenue," said Jane Hong, head of restaurant partnerships at Square, in a statement. "Together, Square and Paytronix offer a nimble, scalable guest engagement solution that meets the needs of a restaurant as it grows."
