People.AI Launches AccountGPT
People.ai, a revenue intelligence provider, has released AccountGPT, an artificial intelligence-driven enhancement to its account planning application to help go-to-market teams create strategic account plans.
AccountGPT uses generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to auto-complete sections of account plans, such as market research, by populating data from publicly available sites such as company websites, quarterly earnings reports, and more. By fine-tuning public LLMs with proprietary data, companies can now answer specific questions, generate new insights, and optimize their businesses.
"AI has been the DNA of People.ai since its founding," said Thomas Wyatt, chief product and strategy officer of People.ai, in a statement. "With recent generative AI breakthroughs, we can leverage our industry-leading proprietary data set of revenue intelligence to fine-tune large language models to improve GTM team productivity dramatically. AccountGPT is the first of several generative AI capabilities we are releasing this year to remove time-consuming sales processes, boost pipeline generation, and tighten deal execution."