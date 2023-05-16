People.AI Launches AccountGPT

People.ai, a revenue intelligence provider, has released AccountGPT, an artificial intelligence-driven enhancement to its account planning application to help go-to-market teams create strategic account plans.

AccountGPT uses generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to auto-complete sections of account plans, such as market research, by populating data from publicly available sites such as company websites, quarterly earnings reports, and more. By fine-tuning public LLMs with proprietary data, companies can now answer specific questions, generate new insights, and optimize their businesses.