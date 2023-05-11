Zendesk Launches Conversational Commerce

Zendesk at its Relate user conference unveiled Conversational Commerce to connect companies with shoppers throughout their digital customer experience (CX) journeys to provide direct support, marketing, and sales from within a conversation.

The new Conversational Commerce capabilities equip companies with the following:

Service personalization: Agents can act on abandoned carts, support active carts, inform customers on nearby stock to complete purchases, and share feature promotions in the moment.

Sales acceleration: Agents can identify new revenue opportunities by understanding shoppers' complete purchase histories, merchandise preferences, and browsing journeys through rich product recommendations for cross-sell and upsell.

Unified data at scale: Businesses can use artificial intelligence to automate conversions and recommendations supported by more than 1,400 pre-built apps and integrations that can unify SKU, inventory, and location data for product tracking or connect disparate systems for a 360-degree view of the customer.

"While we've seen huge shifts in the way people shop over the past few years, one thing has remained constant: People prefer to communicate via messaging," said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer of Zendesk, in a statement. "Now that digital is the new storefront, businesses will be able to use Conversational Commerce, built on our powerful messaging platform, to create a richer, more dynamic and interactive experience with their customers, which will ultimately lead to increased loyalty and revenue."

Zendesk is also deepening its partnerships with Meta's WhatsApp and Shopify. The combination of Zendesk and WhatsApp will let businesses communicate with customers without having to leave the conversation. Zendesk's Conversational Commerce and Shopify's ecommerce platform allow agents to incorporate product catalogs, checkout processes, and promotions into their CX management approaches.