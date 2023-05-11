SproutLoud Expands Organic Social Posting and Reporting Capabilities

SproutLoud, a provider of distributed marketing technology, has expanded its platform's organic social media capabilities to help companies automate the use of brand-curated content and measure customer engagement.

"SproutLoud's enhancements to organic social will help local channel partners better leverage social media as a critical and growing marketing channel," said Anjan Upadhya, SproutLoud's chief technology officer and managing partner, in a statement. "By automating access to brand-provided organic social content and tracking key performance metrics, we're simplifying the entire social media management process for partners, saving them time and resources so they can focus on growing their local businesses."

Channel partners using SproutLoud’s social media integration can now post content on LinkedIn personal and business pages, extending already existing capabilities to do so on Facebook and Twitter. Partners can now use social templates, marketing programs and freeform posts across all three social media platforms.

Companies can also use integrated RSS feeds to provide social media and marketing content to their partners, resellers, retailers, dealers, distributors, agents, brokers, franchisees, frontline employees and other end users. With RSS feeds, theycan deliver a steady stream of pre-created, pre-approved news, information, and updates that can be automatically converted to organic social posts. Existing content can be included in RSS feeds, with daily automated updates to capture new content.

SproutLoud's enhanced organic social capabilities now include performance reporting for insight into audience engagement and to identify opportunities to improve messaging, timing, and reach. With organic social reporting capabilities, companies can monitor key performance metrics, including impressions, click-through rates, engagement, reach, and virality, across their partner ecosystems.

In addition to text, images, and videos, SproutLoud also now supports the use of emojis in organic social posts. With SproutLoud's new emoji picker, channel partners can search and select any emoji commonly available on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for use in posts.