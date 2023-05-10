Chatmeter Adds Generative AI Features to its Brand Intelligence and Reputation Management Platform
Chatmeter, a provider of brand and reputation intelligence, has expanded its suite of generative artificial intelligence tools with new capabilities that allow multi-location companies to respond to customer reviews and draft social media posts.
"We recognize the power of real-time review response and social engagement and its impact on the customer experience," said Dan Cunningham, Chatmeter's chief technology officer, in a statement. "By leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology, we are empowering businesses to deliver the personalized and dynamic experiences their customers expect."
In addition to reviews, Chatmeter clients can also leverage AI to generate social media content. Users can select the type of post (general post, product or service post, or event), add a short description, and the platform's AI technology will generate a post optimized for Apple, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Google. The copy can then be edited and approved before publishing.
"Our AI roadmap is designed to empower businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions that will drive growth and deliver value to their customers," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter, in a statement. "But what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to innovation and disruption. We're not content with simply following the status quo. We're passionate about pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers. With AI as our driving force, we're on a mission to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers and create lasting value."