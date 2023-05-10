Chatmeter Adds Generative AI Features to its Brand Intelligence and Reputation Management Platform

Chatmeter, a provider of brand and reputation intelligence, has expanded its suite of generative artificial intelligence tools with new capabilities that allow multi-location companies to respond to customer reviews and draft social media posts.

"We recognize the power of real-time review response and social engagement and its impact on the customer experience," said Dan Cunningham, Chatmeter's chief technology officer, in a statement. "By leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology, we are empowering businesses to deliver the personalized and dynamic experiences their customers expect."

In addition to reviews, Chatmeter clients can also leverage AI to generate social media content. Users can select the type of post (general post, product or service post, or event), add a short description, and the platform's AI technology will generate a post optimized for Apple, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Google. The copy can then be edited and approved before publishing.