eDesk Launches eDesk AI
eDesk, an e-commerce customer support software company, has launched eDesk AI powered by generative artificial intelligence.
This suite of AI-powered features analyzes incoming customer queries and generates contextual, personalized replies that can be reviewed by agents or delivered automatically. Because eDesk is connected to sales channels, it uses order and shipment data to augment replies.
eDesk AI offers the following features:
- Smart categorization, summary, root cause, and sentiment analysis;
- Automated response generation;
- Customizable responses to match brand tone and voice; and
- Enhanced reporting with detailed analytics on customer queries and responses.
eDesk AI also includes centralized support across more than 200 e-commerce and marketplace integrations, ticket, order, and customer information in one screen, templates, notes, and so much more.
"When I founded eDesk seven years ago, my number-one goal was to create a tool to simplify and centralize support for e-commerce," said Ray Nolan, CEO of eDesk, in a statement. "Today, we process more than 50 million messages per month for thousands of sellers across the globe. We've taken those learnings, harnessed the power of AI, and automated front-line support so agents can reply in seconds rather than hours. eDesk AI is the future of customer support, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this innovative technology.
"We believe that artificial intelligence will be a game-changer for customer support and the e-commerce industry as a whole," Nolan added. "With the increasing demand for instant gratification and personalized attention, we're confident that eDesk AI will greatly benefit our customers by streamlining their support operations, and we're dedicated to its continued innovation."