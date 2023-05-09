eDesk Launches eDesk AI

eDesk, an e-commerce customer support software company, has launched eDesk AI powered by generative artificial intelligence.

This suite of AI-powered features analyzes incoming customer queries and generates contextual, personalized replies that can be reviewed by agents or delivered automatically. Because eDesk is connected to sales channels, it uses order and shipment data to augment replies.

eDesk AI offers the following features:

Smart categorization, summary, root cause, and sentiment analysis;

Automated response generation;

Customizable responses to match brand tone and voice; and

Enhanced reporting with detailed analytics on customer queries and responses.

eDesk AI also includes centralized support across more than 200 e-commerce and marketplace integrations, ticket, order, and customer information in one screen, templates, notes, and so much more.