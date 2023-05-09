Clootrack Launches AskClootrack with GPT
Clootrack, provider of an artificial intelligence-driven platform for analyzing billions of customer experience (CX) reviews in real time, has launched AskClootrack with GPT capabilities for qualitative insights from public and private enterprise data from e-commerce sites, forums, blogs, social media, customer care tickets, open-ended Net Promoter Score surveys, website/app feedback, and chatbots.
AskClootrack, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, ChatGPT, and GPT-3, can generate granular insights from millions of customer reviews and generate responses with qualitative data.
"The newly added feature is a game-changer for customer experience analytics and offers a distinct competitive advantage. The ability for customer experience leaders to converse with customer feedback and make instant decisions will enable brands to fast-track their journey to customer-centricity in action. Introducing the AskClootrack into the Clootrack platform will significantly enhance collaboration in enterprise decision-making and speed up execution," said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack, in a statement.