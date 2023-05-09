AppsFlyer Unveils Measurement, Analytics and Data Clean Room Support for ChatGPT Plugins
AppsFlyer has launched measurement and data clean room support for ChatGPT plugins to help companies measure the customer journeys and performance of their ChatGPT plugins across all platforms, including mobile app, connected TV, web, and across all paid, social, and organic traffic sources such as Meta, Google, and Apple.
With the plugins, ChatGPT users can query services likeExpedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, and Shopify to get real-time, actionable answers from these data sources without leaving OpenAI's platform.
"ChatGPT plugins present a revolutionary opportunity for brands and consumers to connect, in addition to interactions on web and mobile apps," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "As an industry, we have an opportunity to architect this new world in a responsible way by maximizing customer value, experience, and privacy. This new world is not bound to the status quo and building blocks like cookies and device identifiers. I am thrilled to take part in this revolution, not only because we have been building privacy-preserving tech for a cookieless environment for the last 10 years but mainly because it is perfectly aligned with our vision for a better and safer digital experience."