AppsFlyer Unveils Measurement, Analytics and Data Clean Room Support for ChatGPT Plugins

AppsFlyer has launched measurement and data clean room support for ChatGPT plugins to help companies measure the customer journeys and performance of their ChatGPT plugins across all platforms, including mobile app, connected TV, web, and across all paid, social, and organic traffic sources such as Meta, Google, and Apple.

With the plugins, ChatGPT users can query services likeExpedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, and Shopify to get real-time, actionable answers from these data sources without leaving OpenAI's platform.