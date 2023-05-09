-->
Factoreal Adds Generative AI for Email Marketing

Factoreal, providers of customer engagement platforms formarketers, today released four artificial intelligence (AI) powered email marketing features to its platform.

The new generative AI tools for email marketing campaigns are as follows:

  • Smart Headings, to generate suggested keywords for subject lines.
  • Smart Buttons, which allow user to create call-to-actions with suggestions for the most pertinent voice/tone for buttons.
  • Image Generator, to convert text into unique images.
  • Text Generato, using natural language processing to analyze the brand voice for generating text accordingly.

"As the pioneer in sports customer engagement, at Factoreal we remain forward-thinking in our service offerings and are delighted to share these four new generative AI features for email campaigns. With the new generative AI tools, we empower email marketing campaigns to inspire, engage, and captivate audiences like never before. With our new features, we encourage sports brands to unleash their creativity and transform the way they communicate with their customers, taking email campaigns to the next level," said Ravichandra Kenchappa, co-founder and chief product officer of Factoreal, in a statement.

