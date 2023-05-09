Whatfix Launches Enterprise Insights and AI Features

Whatfix, a digital adoption platforms (DAP) provider, today launched Enterprise Insights to help companies track, visualize, and analyze applications, processes, and enterprise-level adoption and engagement data.

The company also added generative artificial intelligence to its digital adoption platforms. The AI-enabled technology will support web, desktop, and mobile applications, across both customer-facing and employee-facing software. Whatfix is developing an AI-led advanced content recommendation and summarization engine to help evolve existing content repositories. These features will allow Whatfix users to do the following:

Auto-complete text fields in real time;

Elaborate brief notes that software users enter; and

Summarize notes taken.

Additionally, self-help summarization will summarize each customer's knowledge base articles, third-party links, and other forms of documentation; reducing the time taken to search and find relevant, contextual help information.