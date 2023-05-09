Whatfix Launches Enterprise Insights and AI Features
Whatfix, a digital adoption platforms (DAP) provider, today launched Enterprise Insights to help companies track, visualize, and analyze applications, processes, and enterprise-level adoption and engagement data.
The company also added generative artificial intelligence to its digital adoption platforms. The AI-enabled technology will support web, desktop, and mobile applications, across both customer-facing and employee-facing software. Whatfix is developing an AI-led advanced content recommendation and summarization engine to help evolve existing content repositories. These features will allow Whatfix users to do the following:
- Auto-complete text fields in real time;
- Elaborate brief notes that software users enter; and
- Summarize notes taken.
Additionally, self-help summarization will summarize each customer's knowledge base articles, third-party links, and other forms of documentation; reducing the time taken to search and find relevant, contextual help information.
"Whatfix is spearheading a niche DAP category with userization at the core of its innovation. We are reimagining DAP with WhatfixAI, which will help enhance EX, CX, and productivity, influencing business value outcomes. Customer data privacy, easy implementation and adoption, and human-in-the-middle approach are the foundaation of WhatfixAI," said Vara Kumar, co-founder and chief product and technology officer of Whatfix, in a statement.