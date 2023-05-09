SupportLogic Integrates with Gainsight

SupportLogic today announced an integration with Gainsight's customer success management platform to help customer success managers act on their support insights to level up customer relationships, reduce firefighting customer escalations, and boost revenue retention.

SupportLogic, together with Gainsight, provides a holistic customer support health score by bringing AI-based customer signals from support cases directly into Gainsight.

Now with the integration of SupportLogic and Gainsight, customer success managers can do the following:

Proactively monitor and triage top customer issues;

Identify and reduce product friction;

Predict and resolve customer churn before it happens;

Stop firefighting customer escalations; and

Understand and act on negative sentiment.

SupportLogic's AI analyzes every support ticket to extract customer signals, including frustration, confusion, and negative sentiment, to establish contextual scores over time and preemptively predict escalations. Whenever SupportLogic detects a notable event, it is automatically pushed to Gainsight and the customer account where this signal was detected.