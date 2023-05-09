SupportLogic Integrates with Gainsight
SupportLogic today announced an integration with Gainsight's customer success management platform to help customer success managers act on their support insights to level up customer relationships, reduce firefighting customer escalations, and boost revenue retention.
SupportLogic, together with Gainsight, provides a holistic customer support health score by bringing AI-based customer signals from support cases directly into Gainsight.
Now with the integration of SupportLogic and Gainsight, customer success managers can do the following:
- Proactively monitor and triage top customer issues;
- Identify and reduce product friction;
- Predict and resolve customer churn before it happens;
- Stop firefighting customer escalations; and
- Understand and act on negative sentiment.
SupportLogic's AI analyzes every support ticket to extract customer signals, including frustration, confusion, and negative sentiment, to establish contextual scores over time and preemptively predict escalations. Whenever SupportLogic detects a notable event, it is automatically pushed to Gainsight and the customer account where this signal was detected.
"Until now, customer support and success processes have been siloed and have created challenges due to the inability to access a comprehensive view of customer health signals across various customer-facing functions," said Judith Platz, chief customer officer of SupportLogic, in a statement. "By being able to proactively identify support signals from SupportLogic directly in Gainsight, customer success managers can better capture the true voice of the customer, act on those insights and elevate their brands."
"Support health is a critical part of the overall customer health," said Kellie Capote, chief customer officer of Gainsight, in a statement. "The integration with SupportLogic brings in the most valuable support insights and alerts automatically into Gainsight to help CSMs improve customer outcomes. Just plug it into your existing support ticketing system to continuously monitor and analyze 100 percent of your tickets."