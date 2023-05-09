Forsta Launches Studio Canvas
Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience, and employee experience technology, today released Forsta Studio Canvas, an advanced visualization and data storytelling solution integrated within the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform.
Forsta Studio Canvas is a self-serve offering that combines relevant data with imagery to illustrate the journey of their customers and employees. It allows CX leaders to bring raw data and statistics to life through reports that go beyond standard bar graphs, pie charts, and data tables. These reports update based on real-time data, enabling users to identify patterns and trends and craft a visualized story around the data that can be shared across their organizations.
"The ability to tell clear visual stories with data equips CX professionals to bring customers further into the organization and better rally their organizations around shared goals. By presenting key insights, patterns, and trends in an accessible way, they can cut through siloes to encourage collaborative activation that creates change. But according to a Forrester report, 4 in 5 CX teams will lack the critical design, data, and journey skills to do this," said Giles Whiting, chief operating officer and managing director of Forsta, in a statement. "Studio Canvas makes it possible for any CX professional to create high-quality, dynamic data visualizations that can be easily recognized and engaged with by the entire enterprise. As a result, CX teams can spend less time designing insights and more time sharing them. Data visualizations become the driving force behind collective ownership of CX improvement that the entire organization can share in and get excited about."