Forsta Launches Studio Canvas

Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience, and employee experience technology, today released Forsta Studio Canvas, an advanced visualization and data storytelling solution integrated within the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform.

Forsta Studio Canvas is a self-serve offering that combines relevant data with imagery to illustrate the journey of their customers and employees. It allows CX leaders to bring raw data and statistics to life through reports that go beyond standard bar graphs, pie charts, and data tables. These reports update based on real-time data, enabling users to identify patterns and trends and craft a visualized story around the data that can be shared across their organizations.