MiQ Launches Consumer Link

Programmatic media partner MiQ today introduced Consumer Link, a shopper intelligence solution for the consumer packaged goods industry.

Consumer Link integrates permissioned transaction, media consumption, geo-contextual, and behavioral data to help marketers create more personalized campaigns. Reaching 90 percent of U.S. households across the open and closed web, Consumer Link gives marketers a 360-degree view of shoppers for more intelligent planning, activation, and measurement of programmatic campaigns.

Consumer Link is powered by shoppers' permissioned transaction data combined with MiQ's TV intelligence and retailer-level data, as well as nearly 100 additional data feeds already available in MiQ's campaign planning interface, Hub. Marketers have access to shopper intelligence that connects their online, offline, TV, and out-of-home campaigns to reach, influence, and drive purchases across any geographic level, whether online or in-store.

This rich data includes insights on the following:

Shopper TV Intelligence, which allows marketers to understand TV viewing habits of current or competitors'; shoppers.

Shopper Intelligence, which enables marketers to understand customers at a granular level and personalize messaging based on the unique relationships they have to the brand.

Merchant Intelligence, to inform e-commerce and in-store activations and capture store-level performance.