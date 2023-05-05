DoubleVerify Launches Programmatic Pre-Bid Attention Optimization Segments

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has expanded its performance solutions to include pre-bid attention optimization segments to help marketers identify inventory characterized by high attention.

"As the demand for alternate performance currencies heats up, attention-based measurement is becoming increasingly essential to advertisers seeking to drive better outcomes," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Now, DV is driving to close the performance loop by introducing programmatic pre-bid segments that enable brands to focus on media correlated with delivering stronger campaign metrics. We have already seen exceptional results, proving that our attention metrics have the power to drive meaningful business outcomes. Building on the success of DV's Authentic Attention, an MRC-accredited measurement solution, we are excited to provide advertisers with innovative attention activation segments to further enhance campaign performance."

DV's Universal Attention Segments are powered by machine learning and data from DV Authentic Attention. These segments are updated daily and leverage all of DV's attention data globally.

"Our new solution highlights our capacity to provide brands with an end-to-end approach to attention-based campaign performance," said Daniel Slotwiner, senior vice president of Attention at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV performance solutions now establish a continuous feedback loop between attention activation, measurement, and optimization, ultimately enhancing campaign performance and business outcomes."

DV's new attention segments are available to all advertisers and are accessible across leading demand-side platforms, including Amobee, MediaMath, and Invest DSP.