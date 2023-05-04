Ringover Adds Conversational AI to Sales and Support Platform
Ringover, a cloud communications and contact center solutions provider, has launched Empower, an artificial intelligence-powered platform to analyze sales and customer support conversations and provide data-driven insights.
Empower helps users do the following:
- Analyze performance during calls in real time;
- Identify key patterns;
- Filter for keywords, like competitors and pain points;
- Recommend optimal responses based on consumable insights; and
- Inform sales and customer support training.
After transcribing calls and providing a summary of key conversation points, Empower helps teams through augmented analytics to uncover the mood of the caller, speech rate, and number of interruptions in a conversation. The tool can identify pertinent moments in conversations that agents might want to flag in future calls and also translate transcribed calls into English, French, and Spanish. Empower can be integrated with other core business tools, including multiple CRM platforms.
"Today, no manager has the time to properly listen to or navigate through all of their agents' conversations," said Ludovic Rateau, chief technology officer and co-founder of Ringover, in a statement. "But recorded conversations are black boxes, full of valuable information for a company wanting to improve its customer experience. Through Empower, our customers can fully and easily exploit this information, extracted by AI, to help with both their customer relations and business growth."