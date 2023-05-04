Ringover Adds Conversational AI to Sales and Support Platform

Ringover, a cloud communications and contact center solutions provider, has launched Empower, an artificial intelligence-powered platform to analyze sales and customer support conversations and provide data-driven insights.

Empower helps users do the following:

Analyze performance during calls in real time;

Identify key patterns;

Filter for keywords, like competitors and pain points;

Recommend optimal responses based on consumable insights; and

Inform sales and customer support training.

After transcribing calls and providing a summary of key conversation points, Empower helps teams through augmented analytics to uncover the mood of the caller, speech rate, and number of interruptions in a conversation. The tool can identify pertinent moments in conversations that agents might want to flag in future calls and also translate transcribed calls into English, French, and Spanish. Empower can be integrated with other core business tools, including multiple CRM platforms.