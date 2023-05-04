Zoho Integrates OpenAI Across Its Product Lineup
Zoho today launched 13 generative AI Zoho application extensions and integrations, powered by ChatGPT, blending third-party intelligence with Zia, Zoho's AI engine, which runs on Zoho's secure cloud.
"The fusion of ChatGPT's generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient, and secure experience, reflecting Zoho's deep R&D-first culture," said Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, head of labs and AI research at Zoho, in a statement. "As a technology partner, Zoho's customers continue to rely on us for keeping them ahead of the curve while retaining core tenets like privacy and value, which they have come to respect. We will continue to deliver on this promise without compromise."
Zoho's new generative AI integrations, powered by ChatGPT, complement the following solutions:
- Zoho CRM, which will use generative AI to extract and summarize key information from customer records; offer predictive analysis on deals in progress; create personalized emails and custom templates; and check content for grammatical errors.
- Zoho Analytics, which will use generative AI to receive suggestions and import public datasets; blend public data with business data; define formulas for metrics; create SQL queries from questions in natural language; and create a set of synonyms for table column names.
- Zoho Desk, which will use generative AI to summarize incoming and outgoing tickets; analyze the mood of customers based on the tone of their requests; generate automatic replies from knowledge base articles; andtrack down publicly available information for solutions.
- Zoho Writer, which will use generative AI to suggest headlines, titles, and better word replacements; fix punctuation and shorten content; and ask questions and integrate the answers into the document created.
- Zoho Mail, which will use generative AI to create emails from scratch; respond to incoming emails; generate multiple versions and change tone; produce email summaries; and highlight action items from email.
- Zoho Cliq, which will us generative AI to paraphrase incoming messages; transform message threads into shareable outlines; and shorten or summarize responses.
- Zoho Social, which will use generative AI to aid in producing diverse and engaging content for posts from trending topics; iterate on style of posts to identify the best way to present information; suggest relevant supporting content and images; and optimize existing posts by adding hashtags, removing superfluous words, and implementing SEO best practices.
- Zoho Assist, which will use generative AI to generate shareable summaries from sessions, events, chats, and audio calls; make automatic chat suggestions for technicians and representatives; and modify existing text by rephrasing, translating, or reformatting.
- Zoho LandingPage, which will use generative AI to generate alternative content; generate suggestions for text type, tone, and character limit; and create multiple versions of a single landing page for A/B testing.
- Zoho SalesIQ, which will use generative AI to transcribe and summarize conversations; tag transcripts to enhance searchability and shareability; and review messages.
- Zoho Notebook, which will use generative AI to illustrate custom images; organize notes via automatic tagging and summarizing, or turn them into checklists; and, alongside Zoho Blue Pencil, receive grammar, spelling, and word choice suggestions.
- Zoho DataPrep, which will use generative AI to find external datasets; transform by example; and suggest formulas.
- Zoho Meeting, which will use generative AI to index session transcripts and enerate and download effective keynotes.