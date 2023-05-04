Zoho Integrates OpenAI Across Its Product Lineup

Zoho today launched 13 generative AI Zoho application extensions and integrations, powered by ChatGPT, blending third-party intelligence with Zia, Zoho's AI engine, which runs on Zoho's secure cloud.

"The fusion of ChatGPT's generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient, and secure experience, reflecting Zoho's deep R&D-first culture," said Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, head of labs and AI research at Zoho, in a statement. "As a technology partner, Zoho's customers continue to rely on us for keeping them ahead of the curve while retaining core tenets like privacy and value, which they have come to respect. We will continue to deliver on this promise without compromise."