Sendinblue Rebrands as Brevo
Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, is rebranding as Brevo to better reflect its mission to provide businesses of all sizes with a full CRM suite.
Sendinblue's original offer was sending newsletters. Now, only 31 percent of its customers remain solely focused on this feature.
"The pace of digital marketing and consumer behavior has required that we innovate and evolve to empower businesses to grow even during challenging cycles," said Armand Thiberge, the company's founder and CEO, in a statement. "We have answered this call with an accessible, affordable solution that nurtures customer relationships and delivers growth at scale. The transformation into Brevo is an important milestone at the decade mark for our company. This expansion will carry us through the next 10 years as we deliver on our own ambitious growth goals. We believe in empowering businesses of every size to keep the global economy strong. This is why the name Brevo was chosen, because it conveys positivity and encouragement.The new name is a rally cry for optimism and growth for our customers."