Avionos Acquires Integrous Marketing
Avionos has acquired Integrous Marketing, a digital marketing agency that specializes in demand generation and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Digital media management has been a growing area of demand for Avionos over the past several years, and Integrous will bolster Avionos' offerings with a focus on paid and earned media, B2B demand generation, measurement, and analytics.
"We know the value that high-quality demand generation and complete measurement and analytics capabilities bring to our clients. It's an incredibly difficult practice to build from scratch, and what Josiah and his team have developed was exactly what we were looking for to deliver greater value to clients," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos, in a statement. "Bringing mature expertise into the organization allows us to begin offering this service immediately, while also enabling us to scale Integrous' practice by cross-training our team members, who will benefit from their expertise."
"We have been unbelievably fortunate to have built a great agency over the past 12 years that delivers incredible results for some of the fastest-growing companies in the world," said Josiah Sternfeld, founder and CEO of Integrous Marketing, in a statement. "As we started planning for our next phase of growth, we realized that technology platforms and web/app development expertise would be critical skills to pair with our demand generation and analytics capabilities to take advantage of the promise of artificial intelligence and platform-based automation that are revolutionizing digital marketing. Avionos possesses the precise mix of skills that we need to stay competitive and build the best agency for the future."
