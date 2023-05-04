Avionos Acquires Integrous Marketing

Avionos has acquired Integrous Marketing, a digital marketing agency that specializes in demand generation and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Digital media management has been a growing area of demand for Avionos over the past several years, and Integrous will bolster Avionos' offerings with a focus on paid and earned media, B2B demand generation, measurement, and analytics.