Marchex Launches Spotlight for Automotive

Marchex, a provider of conversation intelligence for sales and marketing, has launched Marchex Spotlight for Automotive to help car manufacturers and dealerships identify failed business-to-consumer conversations anddrive instant corrective actions.

Marchex Spotlight identifies failures in call and text conversations through an artificial intelligence-powered platform. Spotlight measures across an individual brand or full network of business locations, all the way down to localized dealer and department levels, providing guided insights .