Marchex Launches Spotlight for Automotive
Marchex, a provider of conversation intelligence for sales and marketing, has launched Marchex Spotlight for Automotive to help car manufacturers and dealerships identify failed business-to-consumer conversations anddrive instant corrective actions.
Marchex Spotlight identifies failures in call and text conversations through an artificial intelligence-powered platform. Spotlight measures across an individual brand or full network of business locations, all the way down to localized dealer and department levels, providing guided insights .
"We continue to see strong momentum and interest in the automotive vertical tied to Marchex's conversational intelligence products that deliver actionable insights to our customers," said Edwin Miller, Marchex's CEO, in a statement. "Our solutions are proven to drive demonstrable success. Spotlight is the latest step in Marchex delivering world-class automotive conversational intelligence solutions to help our customers sell more. Spotlight is already being met with significant interest and high adoption across our customer base. While the initial focus for Spotlight is on automotive industry applications, its functionality is well-suited to extend into other business categories, and we look forward to developing these opportunities while building upon our leadership in automotive."