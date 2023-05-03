Mindtickle Acquires Enable Us

Mindtickle, a provider of sales enablement and revenue productivity solutions, has acquired Enable Us, a digital sales room and buyer enablement provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Enable Us empowers sales reps to collaborate digitally with buyers using personalized content experiences and accelerates Mindtickle's efforts to offer a comprehensive set of revenue productivity solutions, such as sales training, content management, conversation intelligence, forecasting, and buyer enablement.

The acquisition helps sales leaders align on gaps in knowledge, skills, and day-to-day deal behaviors on one platform.

Enable Us' Digital Sales Room provides a link where sales team members can post and curate relevant content that's shared throughout the sales process. Sales reps can take advantage of additional Enable Us features, such as adding a mutual action plan, uploading documents for e-signature, or recording a welcome video. Sellers can access marketing and enablement-sanctioned content from Mindtickle Asset Hub, Mindtickle's sales content management system. They can also post call recordings from Mindtickle's conversation intelligence platform that buyers can reference throughout their journeys.