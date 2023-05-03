Mindtickle Acquires Enable Us
Mindtickle, a provider of sales enablement and revenue productivity solutions, has acquired Enable Us, a digital sales room and buyer enablement provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The addition of Enable Us empowers sales reps to collaborate digitally with buyers using personalized content experiences and accelerates Mindtickle's efforts to offer a comprehensive set of revenue productivity solutions, such as sales training, content management, conversation intelligence, forecasting, and buyer enablement.
The acquisition helps sales leaders align on gaps in knowledge, skills, and day-to-day deal behaviors on one platform.
Enable Us' Digital Sales Room provides a link where sales team members can post and curate relevant content that's shared throughout the sales process. Sales reps can take advantage of additional Enable Us features, such as adding a mutual action plan, uploading documents for e-signature, or recording a welcome video. Sellers can access marketing and enablement-sanctioned content from Mindtickle Asset Hub, Mindtickle's sales content management system. They can also post call recordings from Mindtickle's conversation intelligence platform that buyers can reference throughout their journeys.
"This acquisition represents the perfect combination of the respective leaders in sales enablement and buyer enablement coming together," Krishna Depura, Mindtickle's CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. "Through our partnership with Enable Us, we saw joint customers increase their content use by almost 200 percent. Also, deals where reps used mutual action plans with champions had three times higher win rates than deals where they were not used. Enable Us' buyer enablement solutions ensure that behaviors learned and the content utilized gets applied in real-world buyer interactions. In that spirit, the addition of Enable Us into our comprehensive portfolio of revenue productivity solutions will provide a better-together value proposition for both Mindtickle and Enable Us customers alike."
"We saw a market opportunity to create a B2B buying experience that is more efficient, personal, and transparent for sellers and buyers. Throughout our partnership, Mindtickle supported that vision," said Jinal Jhaveri, CEO and co-founder of Enable Us, in a statement. "By joining Mindtickle, we are well-positioned to deliver on this vision with innovative digital sales room and buyer enablement products combined with Mindtickle's industry-leading sales enablement and revenue productivity solutions."