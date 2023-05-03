Litmus Launches AI Assistant

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, today introduced Litmus Assistant to help marketers create email campaigns.

Litmus Assistant harnesses artificial intelligence to help marketers craft email experiences at scale, optimizing email content and ensuring inclusivity. It includes the following:

"We believe the possibilities are endless when it comes to how AI will help marketers gain efficiency in their email workflows," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "We're excited for Litmus Assistant to give marketers a competitive edge in crafting compelling campaign content and are focused on delivering additional AI-powered innovations to make it easier to optimize and personalize emails—design, build, test, collaborate, and ultimately deliver incredible audience experiences via high performing email campaigns."