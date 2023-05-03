Precisely Adds to Its Data Integrity Suite

Precisely, a provider of data integrity services and solutions, has upgraded its Precisely Data Integrity Suite to allow users to build data pipelines, integrate data into new cloud platforms using hundreds of connectors, and access enhanced data observability, geo addressing, and data enrichment capabilities. A new unified data catalog also enables Suite services to interoperate and powers a new searchable user interface that reveals a full inventory of business and technical metadata.

The Data Integrity Suite enables users to proactively detect issues, get a clear understanding of data use and lineage, enrich it with curated datasets, and make it available in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.

The latest enhancements to the Data Integrity Suite include the following:

New Data Quality service that enables users to design data quality pipelines and run quality processes wherever data lives. Critical data can be validated, geocoded, and enriched to ensure accuracy, consistency, and context for downstream operations and analytics.

An integrated data catalog that automatically captures metadata through any Data Integrity Suite connection. Users can access a complete inventory of business and technical metadata to search, explore, understand, and collaborate across critical data assets.

Support for hundreds of new connectors for real-time data replication from various sources, such as mainframe IMS and VSAM sources to cloud platforms like Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Redshift.

Access to geo addressing and data enrichment to validate, geocode, and prepare address data for enrichment by attaching a unique and persistent PreciselyID available through a new cloud-native Geocode API or Data Quality service.

New data observability capabilities to detect issues before impacting downstream systems, with alerts on schema drift, significance thresholds, and support for all major cloud data warehouses.