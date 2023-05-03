Impartner and Amanda AI Team Up to Optimize Paid Google Search Ads
Impartner, a provider of channel management technologies, is partnering with Amanda AI to power its Google Ads for the Channel solution.
Impartner's Google Ads for the Channel lets marketers bring their ecosystem of partners into their paid media strategies. Now, with the integration of Amanda AI's engine, organizations and their ecosystem partners will be able to automate campaigns. The platform constantly tests keywords, ads, bids, audiences, and budgets to optimize leads based on the highest probability of conversion and progress toward campaign goals.
"Partnering with Amanda AI has already driven an increase in pipeline conversions and tangible results for many Impartner customers," said Gary Sabin, vice president of product at Impartner, in a statement. "In today's uncertain economy, Impartner is bullish on the immense indirect sales opportunity that we believe will generate revenue growth. We can't wait to show others what they're missing out on and how Impartner can help."