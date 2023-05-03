Impartner and Amanda AI Team Up to Optimize Paid Google Search Ads

Impartner, a provider of channel management technologies, is partnering with Amanda AI to power its Google Ads for the Channel solution.

Impartner's Google Ads for the Channel lets marketers bring their ecosystem of partners into their paid media strategies. Now, with the integration of Amanda AI's engine, organizations and their ecosystem partners will be able to automate campaigns. The platform constantly tests keywords, ads, bids, audiences, and budgets to optimize leads based on the highest probability of conversion and progress toward campaign goals.