LivePerson Launches Bella AI, a Bot-Building Platform

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, today introduced Bella AI, an AI assistant platform for companies to create their own AI in minutes.

In the time it takes to make a cup of coffee, Bella AI creates AI assistants that help businesses increase employee productivity, scale customer engagement, and extend their competitive advantages. Powered by large language models (LLMs), Bella AI assistants can be used for a variety of use cases. It features a simple conversational interface so anyone can create automated assistants in seconds without coding skills.

"We're taking our greatest assets, including our 25-year data set of rich consumer conversations and 1 billion new conversational interactions every month, and opening up their power to anyone in a simple self-service interface," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "With Bella AI, we're getting rid of the gatekeepers who think AI is just for the big players — without getting rid of the guardrails you need to provide safe experiences. We're excited to use Bella AI internally to supercharge our own productivity, and also see it evolving into a vehicle for personalized AI assistance in your everyday life."

LivePerson is making Bella AI available to non-profits at no charge throughout 2023.