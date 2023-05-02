Mixpanel Launches Marketing Analytics

Mixpanel, an event analytics provider, today launched Marketing Analytics, expanding its focus beyond product teams to bring event-based analytics to marketers.

With Mixpanel Marketing Analytics, companies can do the following:

Understand which channels drive new users with multitouch attribution and understand the paths new users take toward long-term value;

Increase return on advertising spend (ROAS) by regularly monitoring channel and campaign performance;

Identify the most valuable customer segments by building demographic or behavioral cohorts; and

Measure how groups of users interact with web content.

Marketers can also collect and centralize data with a customer data platform like Twilio's Segment before feeding it to Mixpanel.

Mixpanel Marketing Analytics comes with a pre-built template so marketers accustomed to Google Analytics can transition to Mixpanel while seeing standard marketing metrics alongside conversion and other in-product engagement metrics.