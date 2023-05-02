Mixpanel Launches Marketing Analytics
Mixpanel, an event analytics provider, today launched Marketing Analytics, expanding its focus beyond product teams to bring event-based analytics to marketers.
With Mixpanel Marketing Analytics, companies can do the following:
- Understand which channels drive new users with multitouch attribution and understand the paths new users take toward long-term value;
- Increase return on advertising spend (ROAS) by regularly monitoring channel and campaign performance;
- Identify the most valuable customer segments by building demographic or behavioral cohorts; and
- Measure how groups of users interact with web content.
Marketers can also collect and centralize data with a customer data platform like Twilio's Segment before feeding it to Mixpanel.
Mixpanel Marketing Analytics comes with a pre-built template so marketers accustomed to Google Analytics can transition to Mixpanel while seeing standard marketing metrics alongside conversion and other in-product engagement metrics.
"Mixpanel has been innovating on event analytics since 2010. Tracking user events provides the most granular understanding, and as third-party cookies disappear, brands are telling us they want to expand this approach to their marketing efforts to gain the complete picture of the customer's entire journey using first-party data. Google has clearly recognized this, too, with GA4 being reengineered to become event-based. But we're confident it's much easier for Mixpanel to add marketing analytics than it is for Google or Adobe to master events," said Amir Movafaghi, CEO of Mixpanel, in a statement.