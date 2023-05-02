Jasper Launches Brand Voice

Jasper, a generative artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched Jasper Brand Voice to make generative AI outputs less generic and more aligned with companies' brand identities.

Jasper Brand Voice enables users to build memory banks that infuse their AI models with company and product facts, brand tones, and style guidelines specific to their companies. Jasper's AI Engine can pull from a variety of different models, including OpenAI's, Cohere's, and Anthropic's, and then enriches the AI with the context individual businesses provided. This is done without passing information to third-party language models, so information is never used to train common models.