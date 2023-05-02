Jasper Launches Brand Voice
Jasper, a generative artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched Jasper Brand Voice to make generative AI outputs less generic and more aligned with companies' brand identities.
Jasper Brand Voice enables users to build memory banks that infuse their AI models with company and product facts, brand tones, and style guidelines specific to their companies. Jasper's AI Engine can pull from a variety of different models, including OpenAI's, Cohere's, and Anthropic's, and then enriches the AI with the context individual businesses provided. This is done without passing information to third-party language models, so information is never used to train common models.
"Today AI assistance is available to all but personalized to none," said Shane Orlick, president of Jasper, in a statement. "We have a deep respect for the power of a company's brand and credit it for much of our own success. We see Jasper Brand Voice as a critical part of how brands can scale their content strategies without losing what makes them unique."
