Algolia Launches NeuralSearch, a Vector and Keyword Search API

Algolia today launched Algolia NeuralSearch, providing vector and keyword search in a single API with end-to-end artificial intelligence processing every query.

Algolia NeuralSearch understands natural language and delivers results in milliseconds. It uses advanced large language models (LLMs), the same technology underpinning ChatGPT and generative AI , and goes a step further with Algolia's Neural Hashing for hyper-scale and constantly learns from user interactions.

Algolia NeuralSearch analyzes the relationships between words and concepts, generating vector representations that capture their meaning in an abstract and contextual manner. Because vector-based understanding and retrieval is combined with Algolia's full-text keyword engine, it works for exact matching too. Neural Hashing compresses search vectors from 2,000-decimal-long numbers into static-length expressions.

Additionally, as the index changes, new products are added, new content is uploaded, or as terms take on new meaning, the AI-powered Algolia NeuralSearch product will learn and adjust automatically.