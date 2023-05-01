Zuper Launches Customer Portal
Zuper, a solutions provider for field service organizations, has added a self-serve customer portal to its field service management solution.
The customer portal provides the end consumer with web-based access to the real-time status of all their jobs and businesses a way to manage their service requests and customer support.
With Zuper, businesses with field service teams can give customers a unified view of the following:
- Job scheduling, dates, completion status, employees assigned, real-time location of service employees;
- Quotes
- Invoices and payments;
- Contracts; and
- Reviews on third-party platforms like Google.
"In our increasingly on-demand economy, businesses and their customers want digital solutions to easily manage their relationships in a way that provides full transparency and eliminates service bottlenecks," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, in a statement. "Nobody on either side of a business relationship wants to spend time on lengthy customer service calls for status updates and information that can simply be managed online all in one place. Zuper's Customer Portal is a win-win for field service companies and their customers by providing the best possible experience and efficiencies that support the bottom line."