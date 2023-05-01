Zuper Launches Customer Portal

Zuper, a solutions provider for field service organizations, has added a self-serve customer portal to its field service management solution.

The customer portal provides the end consumer with web-based access to the real-time status of all their jobs and businesses a way to manage their service requests and customer support.

With Zuper, businesses with field service teams can give customers a unified view of the following:

Job scheduling, dates, completion status, employees assigned, real-time location of service employees;

Quotes

Invoices and payments;

Contracts; and

Reviews on third-party platforms like Google.