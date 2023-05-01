-->
  • May 1, 2023

Zuper Launches Customer Portal

Zuper, a solutions provider for field service organizations, has added a self-serve customer portal to its field service management solution.

The customer portal provides the end consumer with web-based access to the real-time status of all their jobs and businesses a way to manage their service requests and customer support.

With Zuper, businesses with field service teams can give customers a unified view of the following:

  • Job scheduling, dates, completion status, employees assigned, real-time location of service employees;
  • Quotes
  • Invoices and payments;
  • Contracts; and
  • Reviews on third-party platforms like Google.

"In our increasingly on-demand economy, businesses and their customers want digital solutions to easily manage their relationships in a way that provides full transparency and eliminates service bottlenecks," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, in a statement. "Nobody on either side of a business relationship wants to spend time on lengthy customer service calls for status updates and information that can simply be managed online all in one place. Zuper's Customer Portal is a win-win for field service companies and their customers by providing the best possible experience and efficiencies that support the bottom line."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research