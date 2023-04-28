Clearbit Launches ChatGPT Plugin

Clearbtit has launched a ChatGPT Plugin for marketing, sales, and business operations professionals.

With this plugin, users can find people and companies to contact based on company website visits, find companies that closely match their ideal customer profiiles, prioritize outreach targets, and craft custom emails.

"With just your Clearbit API key you can use ChatGPT to access your de-anonymized website visitors via Clearbit Reveal and your best-fit website visitors. Then Enrichment and Prospector to gain context and find target customers. With our clean, rich, and reliable data powering your ChatGPT queries, advanced B2B workflows are accessible to everyone," said Zachary Swetz, group product manager at Clearbit, in a blog post.